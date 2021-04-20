Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

