Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,570.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.61 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,562.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.