Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.