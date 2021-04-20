Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.