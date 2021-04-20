Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 12.3% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $29.46 million and $660,546.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,457,292 coins and its circulating supply is 22,609,155 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

