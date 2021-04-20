BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.50 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00066295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00640596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

