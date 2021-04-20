Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,330.20 ($17.38) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

