Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

LON ENOG opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.58) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 877.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 759.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91).

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 884 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of £101,660 ($132,819.44).

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

