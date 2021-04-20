Berkshire Bank Has $440,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

