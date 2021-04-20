Berkshire Bank Sells 246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $806.23. 4,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $749.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

