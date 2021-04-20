Berkshire Bank Sells 70 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $145.56. 60,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

