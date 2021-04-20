Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Biogen stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.81 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

