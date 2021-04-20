BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

Shares of BLFS opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

