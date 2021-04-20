BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

