Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,363. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

