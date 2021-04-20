Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.