Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bioventus traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50. 762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.43 million.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

