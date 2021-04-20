Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.