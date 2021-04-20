BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

