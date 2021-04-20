BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,615,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,446,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,917 shares of company stock worth $1,831,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 48.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

