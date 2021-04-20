BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

