BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

