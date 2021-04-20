BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $803.62. 5,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $703.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

