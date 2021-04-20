Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

