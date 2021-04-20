Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.