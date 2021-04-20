BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 166.5% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $80,193.90 and approximately $39.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00016229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,765,025 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

