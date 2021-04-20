BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

