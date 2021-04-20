BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 443,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

