BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $192.77. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,259. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $195.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

