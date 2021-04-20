BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. 304,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.