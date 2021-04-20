BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 33,080 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,080 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 264,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

