BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 19,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,617. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

