Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Hits $2.94 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00008421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.94 million and $418,305.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

