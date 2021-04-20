Boenning Scattergood Comments on ProAssurance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities upped their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

