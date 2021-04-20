Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $97,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

