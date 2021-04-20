Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8,203.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

