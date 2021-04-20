Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $905,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

