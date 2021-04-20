Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.06.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

