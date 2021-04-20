BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $472.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. 233,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

