Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,456.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,362.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,489.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.