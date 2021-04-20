Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2,800.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

BKNG opened at $2,456.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,362.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

