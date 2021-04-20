Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BIF opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.35.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.