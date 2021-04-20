Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $59,412.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

