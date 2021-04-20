Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

