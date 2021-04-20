BP (NYSE:BP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

BP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. 1,307,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,781,596. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BP by 187,204.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

