Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 1,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,642. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

