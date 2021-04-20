Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brainsway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

