Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

