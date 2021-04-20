Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.79 ($85.64).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.96 and a 200-day moving average of €64.52.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

