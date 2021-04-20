Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.42. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 4,082 shares changing hands.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brightcove by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 141,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

